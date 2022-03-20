Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives $27.20 Average PT from Analysts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Several research firms have commented on AUPH. Oppenheimer upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

