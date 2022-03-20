AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Trimmed by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,189 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,740,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,087,000 after buying an additional 223,926 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 30,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of T stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
