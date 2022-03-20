Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $520.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atlas Copco’s FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

ATLKY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 486 to SEK 489 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $490.00.

OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.01. The company has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.06. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

