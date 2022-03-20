Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of ASUR opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $131.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.10. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $9.94.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Asure Software by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Asure Software by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Asure Software by 99.6% in the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Asure Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Asure Software by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

