Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of ASUR opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $131.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.10. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $9.94.
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
