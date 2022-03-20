AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 261.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $2,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

AZN stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.23. 7,013,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,043,503. The company has a market cap of $195.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

