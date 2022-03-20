Asset Dedication LLC Sells 1,941 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,526,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,710. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93.

