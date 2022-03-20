Asset Dedication LLC Reduces Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 272,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 20,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,871,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,975,324. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.66. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

