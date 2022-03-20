Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 4,919 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,400,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,067. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

