Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 13,564 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,564 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 56.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,012,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,204. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.01.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

