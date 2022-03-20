Asset Dedication LLC Has $610,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,761,435,000 after acquiring an additional 63,084 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,461,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,012,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total transaction of $1,386,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MTD traded up $16.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,405.23. 147,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,975. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,094.98 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,433.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,492.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.26 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

