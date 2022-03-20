Asset Dedication LLC Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.17. The company had a trading volume of 762,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,342. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.46 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.92.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.