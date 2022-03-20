Asset Dedication LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,448 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,952,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,674,000 after buying an additional 500,963 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,568,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,731,000 after purchasing an additional 84,743 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,526,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,282,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,183,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,930,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.25. 281,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,663. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.