Asset Dedication LLC Buys 1,708 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,761 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,340,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after acquiring an additional 280,795 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,815,348,000 after acquiring an additional 398,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,524,000 after acquiring an additional 195,451 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.44. 10,084,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,433,396. The stock has a market cap of $403.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.90 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,435,696 shares of company stock valued at $475,459,185 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

