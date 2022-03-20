Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 301,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 366,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after buying an additional 27,976 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,186,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,786. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.56.

