Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $175.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $146.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.30. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $169.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.44.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

