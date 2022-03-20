Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $175.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00.
NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $146.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.30. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $169.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.44.
Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.
About Aspen Technology (Get Rating)
Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)
