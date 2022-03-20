ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives $343.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $343.00.

ASMIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ASM International from €438.00 ($481.32) to €379.00 ($416.48) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. AlphaValue upgraded ASM International to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASM International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASM International in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ASM International from €440.00 ($483.52) to €350.00 ($384.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of ASMIY stock opened at $369.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.49. ASM International has a 1-year low of $254.06 and a 1-year high of $497.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $339.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.08.

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 22.65%. Equities research analysts predict that ASM International will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

