Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of ARCO opened at $8.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 274,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 211,006 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 983,796 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth about $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

