Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.000-$7.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.98. 9,021,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,872,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $55.26 and a 52-week high of $87.99.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.