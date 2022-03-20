ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on MT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($51.65) to €45.00 ($49.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 13.1% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,380,000 after buying an additional 3,115,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 98.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,665,000 after buying an additional 1,586,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,659,000 after buying an additional 379,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,095,000 after buying an additional 668,876 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,861,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,091,000 after buying an additional 1,265,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,828,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.62. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.01.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.32. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

