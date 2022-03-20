Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 943 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.65.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $333.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

