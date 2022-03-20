Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 12,677 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 22,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.60. 4,802,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,915. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.99.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

