Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.7% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $8.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $561.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,529,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,247. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $322.39 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

