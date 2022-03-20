Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,230 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 18.1% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $96,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 258,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,437,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 134,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,590,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock traded up $2.72 on Friday, hitting $247.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,744. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.77 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.09.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.