Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160,086 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.72. 4,309,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,501,245. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.92 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.69.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

