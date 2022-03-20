Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 981 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Stephens raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.32. 6,064,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,697. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $166.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $270.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

