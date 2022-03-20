Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 95,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,064,000 after buying an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardent Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $5.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.76. 2,944,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,002. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $234.70 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

