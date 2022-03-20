Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.53. 91,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,473. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $179.02 and a 52-week high of $218.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.27 and its 200-day moving average is $205.82.

