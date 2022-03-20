APY.Finance (APY) Price Up 14% This Week

APY.Finance (APY) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $127,728.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00045765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.14 or 0.06951620 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,844.58 or 0.99956494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00041305 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,698,613 coins. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

