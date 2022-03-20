Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend by 68.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 4.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.

APLE stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 230.63 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

