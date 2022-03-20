Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Shares Gap Down to $13.50

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.50, but opened at $13.10. Apollo Investment shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 1,941 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AINV shares. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $830.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Apollo Investment ( NASDAQ:AINV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

Apollo Investment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AINV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 32.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 26.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,145,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 238,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

