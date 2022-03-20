Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Trading Up 8.9%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) shares were up 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.49 and last traded at $51.03. Approximately 27,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 832,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.84.

Several research analysts recently commented on APLS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average is $41.20.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,037 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,865,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,331,000 after buying an additional 399,521 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,366,000 after buying an additional 114,519 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after buying an additional 836,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,961,000 after buying an additional 164,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,918,000 after buying an additional 574,416 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

