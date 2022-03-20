Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 38,998 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

