ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Holdings Decreased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,032 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in ANSYS by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,990 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at $138,461,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,533,948,000 after purchasing an additional 126,443 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in ANSYS by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 498,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,747,000 after purchasing an additional 118,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,847,000 after buying an additional 73,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,460 shares of company stock worth $10,028,831 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $8.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $318.60. 1,113,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,504. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

