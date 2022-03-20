Analyzing Lion Electric (LEV) and The Competition

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) is one of 691 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Lion Electric to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lion Electric and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million -$43.33 million -16.22 Lion Electric Competitors $1.17 billion $59.24 million -25.26

Lion Electric’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Lion Electric has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric’s competitors have a beta of 0.11, suggesting that their average share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -75.07% -25.74% -11.09% Lion Electric Competitors 34.68% -22.50% 2.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lion Electric and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 3 7 0 2.55 Lion Electric Competitors 183 718 1013 21 2.45

Lion Electric currently has a consensus target price of $15.55, indicating a potential upside of 77.51%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 64.73%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Lion Electric competitors beat Lion Electric on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

