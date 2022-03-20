Analysts Set XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Target Price at $114.17

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $76.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.77. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

