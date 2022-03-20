Analysts Set TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target at $52.86

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.86.

TASK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 3G Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,638,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,519,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,288,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,523,000 after purchasing an additional 217,613 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,795,000 after purchasing an additional 225,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,869,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.56.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

