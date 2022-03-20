Analysts Set Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Target Price at $62.86

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE TRGP traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $69.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,596,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,307. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $72.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average is $55.48.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,272.61%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,147,183,000 after buying an additional 1,499,300 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,801,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $482,332,000 after acquiring an additional 126,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,850,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,879,000 after acquiring an additional 178,633 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,720,000 after acquiring an additional 318,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,546,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,751,000 after acquiring an additional 286,421 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

