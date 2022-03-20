Analysts Set Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target at $28.33

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STER shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STER. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Sterling Check by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sterling Check during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STER opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.75. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.50 million. Sterling Check’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Check will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

