Analysts Set Expectations for Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YUEIY)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Yue Yuen Industrial in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou expects that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yue Yuen Industrial’s FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yue Yuen Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS YUEIY opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23.

About Yue Yuen Industrial (Get Rating)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.