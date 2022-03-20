Analysts Set Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Price Target at $50.75

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

CWH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 3,685.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after acquiring an additional 578,449 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Camping World by 50.8% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,641,000 after buying an additional 283,034 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 5,913.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 271,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 266,619 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 391.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after buying an additional 242,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $8,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWH traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.27. 1,762,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 3.01. Camping World has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Camping World will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

