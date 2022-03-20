Analysts Set Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Target Price at $167.71

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.71.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $146.14 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.12 and a 200-day moving average of $145.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.30). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

