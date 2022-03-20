Analysts Offer Predictions for Sanofi’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sanofi in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $131.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,878,000 after buying an additional 75,166 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sanofi by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,539,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,028,000 after purchasing an additional 305,627 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,943,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,796,000 after buying an additional 2,352,385 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,296,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,142,000 after buying an additional 90,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,997,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,162,000 after purchasing an additional 67,149 shares during the period. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

