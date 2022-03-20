Analysts Offer Predictions for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.
Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.
FND stock opened at $103.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.44. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.91.
In related news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.
Floor & Decor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
