Analysts Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) to report $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10. Generac reported earnings of $2.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $11.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $12.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.56 to $16.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. OTR Global cut shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.00.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,425. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $319.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.31. Generac has a one year low of $251.74 and a one year high of $524.31.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

