Analysts Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAMG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAMG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.70. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.