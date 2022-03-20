Analysts Anticipate JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect that JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JBG SMITH Properties.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on JBGS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

JBGS stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

