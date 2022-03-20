Analysts Anticipate Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.38 Million

Brokerages expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) to report $89.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.15 million and the highest is $89.60 million. Digi International reported sales of $77.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year sales of $367.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $365.50 million to $369.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $413.55 million, with estimates ranging from $409.90 million to $417.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Digi International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DGII. StockNews.com lowered Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

DGII opened at $20.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16. Digi International has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $712.05 million, a P/E ratio of 59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digi International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after buying an additional 11,261 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Digi International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 553,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Digi International by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after buying an additional 127,725 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Digi International by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Digi International by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 50,906 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

