Analysts Anticipate Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.71 Million

Analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) to post $30.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.52 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $26.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $130.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $131.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $149.56 million, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $154.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BWB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,842. The stock has a market cap of $485.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.74. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $71,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $218,132 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

