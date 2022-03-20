Analysts Anticipate BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.32). BioLife Solutions posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

BLFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.44. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.92.

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 736 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $28,976.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $464,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,155 shares of company stock worth $3,666,549 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 58.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 36.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,044,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 13.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $2,487,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after buying an additional 2,331,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

