Analysts Anticipate Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.85 Million

Brokerages expect Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) to post $73.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arco Platform’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.71 million and the lowest is $70.98 million. Arco Platform reported sales of $54.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Arco Platform will report full year sales of $220.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.06 million to $222.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $288.70 million, with estimates ranging from $288.52 million to $288.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arco Platform.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Arco Platform in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $18.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Arco Platform has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.55 million, a PE ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 9.5% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period.

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

